Nile Rodgers mourning mother's death

Nile Rodgers is mourning his mum, Beverly Goodman, following her passing on Sunday.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Nile Rodgers American record producer, songwriter, musician, composer and arranger Nile Rodgers thinks streaming platforms have created an unhealthy focus on chart music



Streaming platforms have helped to create an unhealthy focus on chart music, according to Nile Rodgers. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:33 Published now BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show



BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970