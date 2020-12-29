Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nile Rodgers mourning mother's death

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Nile Rodgers mourning mother's death

Nile Rodgers mourning mother's death

Nile Rodgers is mourning his mum, Beverly Goodman, following her passing on Sunday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nile Rodgers Nile Rodgers American record producer, songwriter, musician, composer and arranger

Nile Rodgers thinks streaming platforms have created an unhealthy focus on chart music [Video]

Nile Rodgers thinks streaming platforms have created an unhealthy focus on chart music

Streaming platforms have helped to create an unhealthy focus on chart music, according to Nile Rodgers.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:33Published
BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show [Video]

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

Nile Rodgers hasn't ruled out a duet with Dua Lipa [Video]

Nile Rodgers hasn't ruled out a duet with Dua Lipa

Nile Rodgers hasn't ruled out a duet with Dua Lipa

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:01Published
Bison mother defends dead calf from wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park [Video]

Bison mother defends dead calf from wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park

In Yellowstone National Park, a bison mother stood guard at her dead calf as a pack of grey wolves tries to eat it. Other adult bison help her defend the calf, as the wolves nibble at the carcass.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend [Video]

Police investigate after 3-year-old girl dies from alleged abuse by mother's boyfriend

Police are investigating the tragic death of a 3-year-old girl from Holly after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her mother's boyfriend. Loved ones say they are overcome with sadness and grief..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:59Published