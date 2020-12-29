Preparing to receive your stimulus check

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:53s - Published
The bill has been passed, but Fox 4 wants to give you the tools to make sure you are ready to receive your check without any issues.


Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez parodied GOP stance against $2,000 stimulus checks in a sarcastic tweet

On Monday, the House achieved the required two-thirds majority to pass a bill boosting the stimulus...
Business Insider - Published

Second stimulus check: When to expect a $600 COVID relief payment

Keep an eye on those bank accounts and the mail box, because $600 stimulus checks could be coming in...
Upworthy - Published

Who Qualifies for the Second Stimulus Check Worth $600?

The second stimulus check is worth half the amount of the first check that was paid to qualifying...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Motley FoolUSATODAY.comCBS News



Stimulus bill breakdown [Video]

This is a breakdown of where the money in the stimulus bill will go to.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:24Published
House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:36Published
House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same? [Video]

On Monday the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published