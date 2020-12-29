|
|
|
Josh Brolin is a new dad
Josh Brolin is a new dad
The Avengers: Endgame star's wife Kathryn Brolin gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas Day, and the 52-year-old announced the news on Instagram with a touching post.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Josh Brolin strips off online
Josh Brolin is really enjoying life in the great outdoors after stripping nude to enjoy a cup of coffee.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
6 alternative Christmas movies
If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
6 alternative Christmas movies
If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
|