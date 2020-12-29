Video Credit: Barcroft TV - Duration: 04:16s - Published 7 minutes ago

Is This Miami's Hottest Couple? | MIAMI MUSCLE

HAVING settled back in Miami, Twerk Queen and Fitness Momma, Starr Hawkins is loving being home.

After spending the summer locked down in London, she’s glad to be back in Miami and she’s brought her British husband, Cyrus Staryboy with her.

There’s only one way to get around Miami for Starr, and that’s on roller blades.

As the couple head out on their blades to train in a local park, Starr takes the opportunity to show Cyrus some of Miami’s highlights.

It’s a far cry from London with the sun kissed beaches and palm trees, but most importantly on the guided tour is to show Cyrus the best spots to train.

The couple have always enjoyed a healthy rivalry when it comes to fitness, always pushing each other out of their comfort zones.

However, back on her home turf, Starr is keen to show Cyrus that there’s only one “star” in Miami.

Cyrus is a pro when it comes to calisthenics, and never one to do things easy, Starr has agreed for him to give her a training session.

There’s no-one else that pushes Starr quite like Cyrus, and she’s keen to impress back on home soil.

Although well known for her booty sculpting, Starr isn’t a one trick pony, and when it comes to working out, variety is the spice of life.

The couple battle it out on the bars and rings with Cyrus impressing with his skills.

Although not on his level yet, Starr shows that with a bit more time she’ll be caching him up soon.