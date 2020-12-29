US Marine meets 4-month-old daughter for the first time

Baby elephant stumbles and falls, screams for help to get back up



Finding baby animals on a safari in the African wild is always a special experience. During a recent safari in the Kruger National Park, I managed to capture this heartwarming moment between a baby.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Yorkie puppy meets pack of ferrets for the first time



Three-month-old Deborah the Yorkie is trying to "establish contact" with the owners of the house - these ferrets named Borchy and Georgy. So much fun! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago