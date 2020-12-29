Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Marine meets 4-month-old daughter for the first time

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
US Marine meets 4-month-old daughter for the first time

US Marine meets 4-month-old daughter for the first time

This was the emotional moment US Marine Joshua met his 4-month-old daughter who was born while he was deployed.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baby elephant stumbles and falls, screams for help to get back up [Video]

Baby elephant stumbles and falls, screams for help to get back up

Finding baby animals on a safari in the African wild is always a special experience. During a recent safari in the Kruger National Park, I managed to capture this heartwarming moment between a baby..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:30Published
Yorkie puppy meets pack of ferrets for the first time [Video]

Yorkie puppy meets pack of ferrets for the first time

Three-month-old Deborah the Yorkie is trying to "establish contact" with the owners of the house - these ferrets named Borchy and Georgy. So much fun!

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Time Is Money: Young Man Builds $100K Portfolio Using Two Incredibly Simple Strategies [Video]

Time Is Money: Young Man Builds $100K Portfolio Using Two Incredibly Simple Strategies

Ramit Sethi is the author of 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich,' and its associated courses and seminars. His material is wildly popular, and provides many techniques for building wealth. Some focus on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:47Published