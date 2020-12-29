Government coronavirus briefings prompt spikes in 999 calls

Government briefings have prompted surges in 999 calls during the coronaviruspandemic as demand for emergency services has fallen during traditional peaktimes.

Cheryl Stewart, who runs the BT centre in Northern Ireland – whichfields one in four of all 999 calls made in the UK – said the highest volumesare now experienced in the minutes after the late afternoon Governmentbriefings.