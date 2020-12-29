New Zealand fossil hunter discovers 80-million-year-old bone in rock
A fossil hunter from New Zealand has documented the moment he discovers and reveals a vertebrae bone from an 80-million-year-old rock.
Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home OrdersKirk Cameron Leads Group
Caroling Events in Protest of
California’s Stay-at-Home Orders.
Kirk Cameron is facing
criticism for his careless
behavior during the
COVID-19 pandemic. .
The..
A woman came across a mysterious note left in a garden — what happened next has since goneOn Dec. 11, Kelly Victoria Kenney took to Twitter toshare a moving experience she had back in April 2020.She wrote that one night, while walking downher street, she came across a “fairy..
New Zealand man cooks 20-million-year-old fossil to reveal microscopic shark teethNew Zealand fossil enthusiast Mamlambo experimented with a bizarre method of extracting treasures from parts of the earth and seabed.