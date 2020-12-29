Global  
 

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Stimulus Check Increases Now In The Hands Of The U.S. Senate

The Senate will discuss and potentially vote on whether stimulus checks will be increased from $600 to $2,000, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.


