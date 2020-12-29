Stimulus Check Increases Now In The Hands Of The U.S. Senate
The Senate will discuss and potentially vote on whether stimulus checks will be increased from $600 to $2,000, KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
House of Representatives votes to increase Stimulus payments to $2,000. Will the Senate do the same?On Monday the House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of the stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000.
Twitter Responds To $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: 'Let Them Eat Cake'At long last, a new coronavirus stimulus package is finally set to be passed by the US Congress. The last one expired at the end of July.
