Varun, Kiara back to Mumbai after wrapping up shoot for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani back to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

They were papped at Mumbai airport as they returned after finishing schedule for 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

Kiara was seen in beige sweater with matching pants while, Varun kept it casual in red sweater with white shirt and matching pants.

Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha also spotted at the airport.

She opted for athleisure look and gave major airport look goal.

Also, 'Bigg Boss' famed Asim Riaz was spotted at Mumbai airport as he came to pick his lady love Himanshi Khurana at the airport.