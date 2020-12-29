Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published 8 minutes ago

Every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over last 6 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 said that every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years.

"Today, when India has become a major economic force of the world, it is moving fast, the best connectivity is the priority of the country.

With this thinking, every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years," said PM Modi during inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.