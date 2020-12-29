Global  
 

Every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over last 6 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 said that every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years.

"Today, when India has become a major economic force of the world, it is moving fast, the best connectivity is the priority of the country.

With this thinking, every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years," said PM Modi during inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.


Remember your 'national duty' while using 'right to protest': PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the people of the country need to remember their national duties and responsibilities while exercising their..
IndiaTimes
Freight corridors will play major role in making 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat': PM Modi [Video]

Freight corridors will play major role in making 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) will play a major role in making India self-reliant, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. "These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

