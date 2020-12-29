Global  
 

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:53s - Published
NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever.

The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message.

In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead.

