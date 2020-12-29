Global  
 

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal".

The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal.

Report by Thomasl.

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear [Video]

Labour's Kate Green says current schools plan too unclear

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal [Video]

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised [Video]

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published
Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer delivers Christmas message

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal. Report by Etemadil.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:12Published

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown [Video]

Labour accuses the Government of ‘dithering’ over lockdown

Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier [Video]

Brexit trade deal brings stability - Barnier

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday the trade deal struck with Britain was a relief and provided stability for people and companies.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published

Shares jump as markets react to Brexit deal

 The FTSE 100 gains, but bank shares fall, as stock markets get their first chance to react to the trade deal.
BBC News
Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 2 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

EU states unanimously back post-Brexit trade deal

 The post-Brexit trade and security deal has been unanimously backed by EU member states, paving the way for the new arrangements to come into force on January..
WorldNews

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured [Video]

Government will recall Parliament if Brexit deal is secured

Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest [Video]

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews
Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea [Video]

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:28Published

What do we know so far about the Brexit trade agreement?

 The UK and European Union have reached a historic agreement on post-Brexit trade. It will come into effect on January 1 2021 after the transition period ends. On..
WorldNews

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year' [Video]

NHS boss thanks staff for hard work during 'toughest year'

Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published

New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop source sues Twitter for defamation

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

A computer repair shop owner cited in a controversial New York Post story is suing Twitter for defamation,..
The Verge
CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal' [Video]

CBI: Neither side can be ‘fully ready’ to implement deal'

CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says "there's no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal." Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published
Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission [Video]

Altmann: The only trick we have is to block transmission

Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published

U.K. opposition Labour Party will back Brexit trade deal

Parliament is due to be recalled on December 30 to vote on the legislation which implements the deal.
Hindu - Published

Parties have little influence outside NI

Parties have little influence outside NI The Northern Ireland MPs who sit at Westminster are to vote against the EU post-Brexit trade deal...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Starmer faces rebellion over backing for Johnson’s Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is facing a high-profile revolt over his decision to back Boris...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Labour urges UK and EU trade negotiators to ‘get serious’ [Video]

Labour urges UK and EU trade negotiators to ‘get serious’

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Rachel Reeves has urged trade negotiators from the UK and EU to "get serious" as a no deal Brexit would be "a very bad thing" for the United Kingdom and the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:04Published
Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented "a strong united front" over the last few months despite "different opinions" on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published