Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Secretary for Education Kate Green has said that schools and parents would not be in the same uncertain position under a Labour Government. She called on the government to mobilise mass tesing and to publish scientific advice on schools Report by Odonovanc.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has issued a Christmas message praising the generosity and kindness seen across the country this year and offering hope for 2021 as the coronavirus vaccine helps return the country back to normal.
Report by Etemadil.
Labour's shadow business minister Lucy Powell has criticised the Government for "dithering" over whether England will be placed in a full national lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce the measures - which could see everywhere except essential shops and education settings closed for a month - at a press conference on Monday. Report by Blairm.
Jacob Rees-Mogg has confirmed that the House of Commons will rise for Christmas "at the close of business today" but the government will seek a recall of Parliament over the festive period if a Brexit deal needs to be approved. Report by Jonesia.
An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation. Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.
Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm.
Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.
Sir Simon Stevens has thanked NHS staff for all their hard work during the health service's "toughest year" ever. The NHS chief executive praised nurses, doctors, therapists and countless other NHS workers for their response to the coronavirus pandemic and also paid tribute to carers, volunteers and care home staff in a New Year message. In a message recorded at an NHS vaccination centre, Sir Simon also said that the COVID immunisation programme, the biggest in the health service's history, was a source of greater "hope" for the year ahead. Report by Thomasl.
CBI Director General, Tony Danker, says "there's no way any business on either side of the channel could be fully ready to implement this deal." Report by Browna.
Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, Professor Danny Altmann, has said blocking transmission of the virus "is the only trick we have up our sleeve" in the fight against Covid-19. His comments come as the verdict on the Oxford AstraZenica vaccine is expected to be announced in the coming days, Report by Browna.