On Monday, the Washington Football Team announced that they had released their quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic is showin' some California love on his newest pair of cleats ... by honoring Tupac and Nipsey Hussle with an..

Washington have released quarterback Dwayne Haskins following his breach of coronavirus protocols.

Dwayne Haskins has been released by the Washington Football Team ... this after he was caught partying it up without a mask. The announcement was made Monday..

Haskins began this season as the starter but was benched after four weeks. He returned in week 15 after an injury to starter Alex Smith.

The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins a year after selecting him in...

After weeks of controversy, Dwayne Haskins has been cut from the Washington Football Team. The...