Mumbai boy solves the Rubik's cube with his feet: How did he do it?|Oneindia News

A 10th standard boy from Mumbai amazed everyone with his unique skills by solving Rubik’s Cube with his feet.

Adding cherry on top, Mohammed Aiman Koli solved the cube in the shortest time of 15.56 seconds, hence achieving recognition in Guinness World Record in 2019.

He broke previous record of 16.96 seconds by American teenager Daniel Levine.

