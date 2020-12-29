Chrissy Teigen's nose piercing fail
Chrissy Teigen has documented her experience of getting a failed nose piercing on holiday in St.
Barts.
Heartbroken Chrissy Teigen Admits She Will ‘Never Be Pregnant Again’ After MiscarriageHeartbroken Chrissy Teigen Admits She Will ‘Never Be Pregnant Again’ After Miscarriage
Chrissy Teigen tears up after therapy sessionChrissy Teigen teared up as she recalled a therapy session following the loss of her baby.
John Legend warns social media followers about online scamJohn Legend warns social media followers about online scam