UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.


'India will get 50% of everything...': World's largest vaccine-maker, SII [Video]

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the Covid-19 vaccine production and roll-out. SII, world's largest vaccine maker, is producing Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. SII has applied for emergency use license for vaccine in India. Poonawalla said India will get 50% of whatever SII produces. "India is a part of 'COVAX'. We will keep giving 50 per cent of everything we make to India and to COVAX at the same time. India has such a large population that we will probably end up giving the majority of those 50 million doses to India first," Poonawalla said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:53Published

Covid-19: Oxford vaccine may get nod in a few days

 India is likely to see the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being approved for emergency use in next few days as the updated data submitted by Serum Institute of India..
IndiaTimes

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

 Once the UK drug regulator gives its approval to the Oxford vaccine, the expert committee on Covid-19 at the CDSCO will hold its meeting and thoroughly review..
IndiaTimes
'All I took was my backpack' - DACA recipient is named Rhodes Scholar [Video]

A survivor of guerrilla warfare and immigration raids, Santiago Potes will study modern Chinese history at Oxford. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Flower Mound Firefighters Receive COVID-19 Shots, Now Considered A Vaccine Provider [Video]

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:41Published
Independent doctors question why they are not being given access to COVID vaccine [Video]

Dr. Paul Thomas is a primary care physician in Detroit and Farmington Hills. Even through the pandemic, he comes into work every day and his office treats more than 900 patients. "It’s really..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:30Published
Long Term Care Facilities Get COVID Vaccine [Video]

CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports seniors and workers at long term care facilities will be getting COVID vaccines this week but not everyone living and working in those facilities will get a shot this..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:17Published