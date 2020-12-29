Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington Capitals Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to Undergo Open Heart Surgery

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Washington Capitals Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to Undergo Open Heart SurgeryLundqvist revealed the news on Dec. 28 via social media.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Henrik Lundqvist Henrik Lundqvist Swedish ice hockey player

Henrik Lundqvist says he's scheduled for open-heart surgery

 Henrik Lundqvist said Monday he's scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that kept him from continuing to play goal in the NHL...
WorldNews

Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery

 The Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season, said Monday he will undergo open heart surgery.
USATODAY.com

Washington Capitals Washington Capitals National Hockey League team in Washington, D.C.

Related news from verified sources

Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist to undergo open heart surgery

The Washington Capitals' Henrik Lundqvist, who already revealed he will miss the 2020 NHL season,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCBS SportsCTV News



Related videos from verified sources

Fan Cave: Jason Vercammen [Video]

Fan Cave: Jason Vercammen

Do you love the Pens? You might, but you might not as much as Jason Vercammen who's deep in the heart of Capitals country but has no problem letting them know he and his fan cave back the black and..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published
Govt ready to hold talks with open heart: Amit Shah on farmers' protest [Video]

Govt ready to hold talks with open heart: Amit Shah on farmers' protest

Inviting the farmers' union for a dialogue over issues in farm laws, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is ready to hold talks with an open heart. Shah further assured the farmers that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message [Video]

Twin Cities Nurse Undergoing Open Heart Surgery Shares Holiday Message

Rachael Grayden is an emergency room nurse at M Health Fariview Southdale in Edina. But after Christmas, she’ll be taking time off to undergo open heart surgery, David Schuman reports (1:46) WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:46Published