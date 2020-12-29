Man Killed In Shooting Monday Night In Baltimore, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Baltimore Monday, city police said.



Related videos from verified sources Man shot by Phoenix police near 27th and Glendale avenues



Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by Phoenix police Monday night near 27th and Glendale avenues. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:01 Published 10 minutes ago Police-Involved Shooting Overnight In Prospect Lefferts Gardens



One man is hospitalized following a police-involved shooting Monday night in Brooklyn. Police say they were arresting one man when another came rushing toward them -- and he's the one who got shot... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19 Published 42 minutes ago Person injured in police shooting near 27th and Glendale avenues



Officers say they are investigating a police shooting in near 27th and Glendale avenues west Phoenix Monday night. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:22 Published 7 hours ago