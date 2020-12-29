Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published 3 minutes ago

Spectacular view of the surface of the moon

An amateur moon watcher in Southern California captured an incredible close up view of the moon on Monday December 21, 2020.

The craters and topography of the moon can be clearly viewed and is awe inspiring for anyone who has wondered what the moon might look like from a closer view.

Viewing this mysterious object only creates more questions about it and the universe.