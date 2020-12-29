Deer makes beautiful leap over high fence to join farm animals

Deer are beautiful and graceful creatures that can leap high fences with great ease.

These deer regularly come to visit their friends who are inside the fence, enjoying the food in their paddock.

The deer like the hay and the ample supply of fresh vegetables.

They also seen to enjoy a little companionship, often hanging around in the paddock long after the food is gone.

Unlike the pigs and the donkeys on this farm, the deer cam come and go as they please, hopping the five foot fence like it was knee high.

A camera set up on the fence captured this deer leaping up and over the fence to enter, as well as the second leap to return to the forest a few minutes later.