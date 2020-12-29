Stunningly colored flamingos fill this garden pond

Flamingos are one of the most spectacular birds in the world.

Enormous on their long stilt legs, they are magnificent birds.

The name is derived from the Spanish or Portuguese word "flamengo" which means flame coloured.

The colour of the birds is due to the beta-carotene their diet, which is often a result of heavy consumption of shrimp as well as other insects and crustaceans.

They can reach a height of 1.2 to 1.4m (roughly 4 feet).

Travelling in colonies that can reach thousands in number, a flock of flamingos is a breath taking sight.

This colony of flamingos has filled a small garden pond and has decided it is time for an after noon nap.

Usually, sleep involves pulling one leg up and tucking the head into the wings.

This stance is believed to be about energy conservation due to the low requirement for muscle exertion to stand on one leg.

Tucking the neck and head into the body can also conserve heat.

Interestingly, both male and female flamingos produce a kind of crop milk, and both contribute to defending and feeding the chicks.

A group of flamingos at rest, like this colony, provides a perfect opportunity for colourful photos and video.