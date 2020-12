On Christmas Eve, one Cape Town resident cooks up a storm for poverty-stricken locals affected by gang violence



A good Samaritan in Cape Town's notorious Cape Flats has started a foundation that feeds dozens of locals whose lives have been ravaged by local gang violence and poverty. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:33 Published 5 days ago

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital weighs in on pediatric COVID-19 cases



More than 1.6 million children nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago