Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod says the last nine months of lockdown "went quicker" than the closing stages of Scotland's win against Serbia last night. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..