Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.


Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake [Video]

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp [Video]

‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp

Aid organisations urge for a solution as migrants stranded by Croatian border face cold with no facilities or heating.

Santa goes by stand-up paddle on Croatia's Adriatic coast [Video]

Santa goes by stand-up paddle on Croatia's Adriatic coast

A group of enthusiastic Croatian paddle boarders dress up as Santa Claus as they enjoy the best the Adriatic has to offer.

Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border [Video]

Fire engulfs controversial migrant camp near Bosnia-Croatia border

The Lipa camp has been widely criticised for its awful conditions.

Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19 [Video]

Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19

Serbia is currently facing the worst health crisis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad [Video]

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod praises current squad

Ex Scotland footballer Murdo McLeod says the last nine months of lockdown "went quicker" than the closing stages of Scotland's win against Serbia last night. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Scotland end major tournament drought with dramatic Euro 2020 qualification [Video]

Scotland end major tournament drought with dramatic Euro 2020 qualification

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes reflects after his side booked their place at Euro2020 via a penalty shoot-out in Serbia.

Bosnia migrant camp closure leaves 1,400 in cold

 Residents of the camp close to the border with Croatia set fire to tents as they are forced to leave.
Migrants, refugees face harsh winter near Bosnia-Croatia border [Video]

Migrants, refugees face harsh winter near Bosnia-Croatia border

How refugees and migrants are enduring violence and deplorable conditions near the Bosnia-Croatia border.

Strong earthquake strikes Croatia, Slovenia shuts power nuclear plant as precaution

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in Croatia on Tuesday, with the emergency services...
Strong 6.1 earthquake shakes homes in the Philippines [Video]

Strong 6.1 earthquake shakes homes in the Philippines

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake [Video]

17 dead, 709 injured in Turkey after strong earthquake

At least 17 people died and 709 injured as strong earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hit Turkey's Izmir city on October 30. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency confirmed the dead toll. The..

