UK flights suspension may be extended amid UK Covid-19 strain scare in India| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a press conference on Tuesday that the temporary suspension of flights to/from the UK may be extended marginally beyond December 31 .

The Government of India last week suspended passenger flights to and from the UK between December 22 midnight until 31st December fearing mutated coronavirus mutant.

India took this decision after countries like Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Belgium did the same in order to control the spread of the virus.

Six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in the country.

