Tom Hanks' co-star didn't know who he was!
Tom Hanks' 'News of the World' co-star Helen Zengal has never seen any of his movies.
Tom Hanks stars in his first Western filmIt's taken Tom Hanks more than 35 years to make his first Western, so he wanted to make sure more when he finally got on a horse and into a shootout the movie had something more to say.
Tom Hanks will wait his turn for coronavirus vaccineTom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson will wait to get the coronavirus vaccine to allow people who "truly" need it to get vaccinated.
News of the World Movie (2020) - Clip with Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, and Michael Angelo Covino - Defending JohannaNews of the World Movie (2020) - Clip with Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, and Michael Angelo Covino - Defending Johanna
Plot synopsis: A Texan traveling across the Wild West agrees to help rescue a young..