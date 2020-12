Parker: I'm back in dugout for Spurs game Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Parker: I'm back in dugout for Spurs game Fulham head coach Scott Parker says he will be back in the dugout for their match at Tottenham on Wednesday following his self-isolation after someone in his household tested positive for coronavirus. 0

