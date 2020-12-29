Global  
 

PM Modi dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in EDFC to the nation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in Easter Dedicated Frieght Corridor (EDFC) to the nation.

PM also flagged off first freight train from New Bhaupur-New Khurja station.

Along with that he also inaugurated Operation Control Centre (OCC) situated in Prayagraj.

This 351Km New Khurja-New Bhaupur section is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crores.

DFCCIL has also set up a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj which will act as the command centre for the entire route length of 1856 kms. The OCC will control and monitor the rail system including Train operation and power supply system.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 said that every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years. "Today, when India has become a major economic force of the world, it is moving fast, the best connectivity is the priority of the country. With this thinking, every aspect of modern connectivity in India has been working with focus over the last six years," said PM Modi during inaugural function of the 'New Bhaupur-New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The New Khurja-New Bhaupur section under dedicated freight corridor (DFC) will soon be opened for the operation of freight trains. Freight trains can run on this line at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. In view of this, under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, an inspection run was conducted on the 343 kilometer long railway line between New Khurja and New Bhaupur. Under the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), 1875 km of railway lines are being laid from Ludhiana to Sonnagar and Sonnagar to Dankuni. While the work of laying 1506 km long railway line from Dadri to JNPT is being done under the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

