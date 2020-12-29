Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 04:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

PM Modi dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in EDFC to the nation

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually dedicated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section in Easter Dedicated Frieght Corridor (EDFC) to the nation.

PM also flagged off first freight train from New Bhaupur-New Khurja station.

Along with that he also inaugurated Operation Control Centre (OCC) situated in Prayagraj.

This 351Km New Khurja-New Bhaupur section is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crores.

DFCCIL has also set up a state-of-the-art Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj which will act as the command centre for the entire route length of 1856 kms. The OCC will control and monitor the rail system including Train operation and power supply system.