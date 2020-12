Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago

Australian tennis player is selling racy pictures on 'only fans' to support career | Oneindia News

An up-and-coming Australian tennis star has reportedly launched an OnlyFans career selling steamy photos of herself to supplement her income.Angelina Graovac is currently in coronavirus-ravaged London as she tries to break into the international tennis circuit.

The 19-year-old reportedly started an OnlyFans page flogging provocative pictures to support herself during the pandemic.

