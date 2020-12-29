What Is Shonda Rhimes Net Worth?
According to Business Insider Shonda Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $135 million.
Her production company, Shondaland, produces "Grey's Anatomy." She recently signed a historic figure in TV and led to a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.
Her first show from that Netflix deal, "Bridgerton," was released on Christmas day.
Rhimes is the first Black woman to showrun a successful primetime drama on a broadcast network.
She is also one of the highest-paid showrunners in TV.