What Is Shonda Rhimes Net Worth?

According to Business Insider Shonda Rhimes has an estimated net worth of $135 million.

Her production company, Shondaland, produces "Grey's Anatomy." She recently signed a historic figure in TV and led to a multimillion-dollar Netflix deal.

Her first show from that Netflix deal, "Bridgerton," was released on Christmas day.

Rhimes is the first Black woman to showrun a successful primetime drama on a broadcast network.

She is also one of the highest-paid showrunners in TV.