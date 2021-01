Headmaster calls for government to put off school return

Sean Maher, headmaster of the Richard Challoner School in Kingston upon Thames, has called for a period of 'online learning' so schools can properly prepare for a full return of students.

Mr Maher argued the offer of military help doesn't go far enough and called for a functioning test and trace system with teachers on the 'chalk face' being vaccinated.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn