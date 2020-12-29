UK virus strain: India steps up mutant Coronavirus tests|Oneindia News

NCP chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar today accused the Centre of bulldozing three new farm laws without consulting states and asserted that agriculture cannot be run sitting in Delhi as it involves farmers toiling in distant villages.

After six people tested positive for the super-infectious UK strain of the virus today, The Govt has said that Genome sequencing will be conducted on all international passengers who were symptomatic and tested positive for coronavirus in the 14 days from December 9 to 22.

The Centre’s two-day dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday and Tuesday in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Gujarat concluded smoothly with minor hiccups that are being addressed.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad will begin the collection of funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 15 and donations above Rs20,000 will have to be made through cheques.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was set to make an important announcement regarding the launch of his political party on December 31, has made a U-turn.

#UKVirusStrain #Coronavirus #RamMandir