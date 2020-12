Parents have been urged to look out for signs of eating disorders in their children as new research warned young people were at risk of developing them during the pandemic.



Related videos from verified sources Foster Parents Needed More As COVID-19 Pandemic Continues



Thousands of children in Illinois are in need of warm, loving homes as the pandemic has placed a big strain on families. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:19 Published 3 days ago Foster Parents Needed As COVID-19 Pandemic Strains Families



Thousands of children in Illinois are in need of warm, loving homes as the pandemic has placed a big strain on families. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:25 Published 4 days ago Children's Letters To Santa Reflect Coronavirus Pandemic



Danya Bacchus reports instead of wondering if they’ve been naughty or nice, many children reflect the pain of the pandemic in their letters to Santa. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:49 Published 6 days ago