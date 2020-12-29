Tech Center: Gadgets To Jump Start Your New Year's Resolutions

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some gadgets that can help jumpstart your New Year's resolutions.



Related videos from verified sources Tech Center: Holiday Gifts



You don't have to spend a fortune on gadgets this holiday season because these inexpensive gift ideas don't sacrifice on quality or usefulness. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Creative Planning Is AI’s ‘Next Frontier’: IAB Tech Lab’s Richardson



What if the acronym "AI" really stood for "Advertising Intelligence"? That's the kind of question Orchid Richardson is asking at IAB Tech Lab. As VP & MD, Programmatic & Data Center, at the industry.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:08 Published 2 weeks ago Elon Musk Leaving Silicon Valley For Texas



New York (CNN Business) Silicon Valley has been the epicenter of the tech industry for decades, starting in 1938 when Bill Hewlett and David Packard started tinkering in a Palo Alto garage. A string of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago