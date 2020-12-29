Michelle Obama is This Year’s ‘Most Admired Woman’

The Trump’s have lost another popularity contest, this time to Michelle Obama.



Related videos from verified sources Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’



Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’. On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year



Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:41 Published 3 weeks ago