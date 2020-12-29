Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama is This Year’s ‘Most Admired Woman’

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Michelle Obama is This Year’s ‘Most Admired Woman’The Trump’s have lost another popularity contest, this time to Michelle Obama.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’ [Video]

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’

Michelle Obama Defends Dr. Jill Biden After Op-Ed Article Calls Her Title ‘Fraudulent’. On Monday, Michelle Obama took to Instagram to praise Dr. Jill Biden’s accomplishments and defend her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year. On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election. Harris is the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published