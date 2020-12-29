French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.
France’sAcademy of Fine Arts, where Cardin was a member, announced his death onTuesday.
