French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98.

France’sAcademy of Fine Arts, where Cardin was a member, announced his death onTuesday.


From 2012: Pierre Cardin, the man who turned fashion on its head

 Designer Pierre Cardin, who revolutionized the fashion world with his eye-popping Space Age designs and savvy licensing, died on December 29, 2020 at age 98.
CBS News
Pioneering designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Pioneering designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, whose futuristic space-inspired looks upended catwalk styles in the 1960s and 70s, has died at the age of 98, France's Fine Arts Academy said. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Famed French designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 Pierre Cardin, the visionary high-fashion designer who diminished his brand by sticking his name on hundreds of products, has died.
USATODAY.com

Iconic designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

 In the brand's heyday, goods bearing Cardin's fancy cursive signature were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide.
CBS News

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98 Fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at the age of 98, according to France's Fine Arts Academy.
Sky News



Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Iconic fashion designer Pierre Cardin has passed away at the age of 98. CNN’s Nina dos Santos takes a look back at his illustrious career.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL