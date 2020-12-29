Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN
Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.
Year to date, Amgen has lost about 5.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.5%.
Caterpillar is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.
Om, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.