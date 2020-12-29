Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

Dow Movers: CAT, AMGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Amgen has lost about 5.1% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%.

Year to date, Amgen has lost about 5.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Caterpillar, trading down 0.5%.

Caterpillar is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.

Om, trading down 0.3%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: AMGN, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: AMGN, AAPL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, Apple registers a 81.5% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN [Video]

Dow Movers: CVX, AMGN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 7.4% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP [Video]

Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, American Express has lost..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:03Published