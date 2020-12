Washington released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins on Monday, less than 24 hours after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina and in the aftermath of another violation of pandemic protocols.

The move ends a tumultuous two seasons for the quarterback, who was drafted at No. 15 overall in 2019...

