All eyes are on the Senate after the House voted to override President Trumps veto of the annual defense funding bill in addition to increasing coronavirus relief checks to $2000.Senate Republicans are expected to side with Democrats to override the Presidents veto, the first vote of its kind since President Trump took office. But the path to increase direct payments, which President Trump has encouraged, is uncertain in the Senate. Chris Pollone reports.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A bipartisan rebuke for President Trump 322 the Nazar 87 more than 2/3 House Majority voting to override his veto of the National Defense authorization act the first time it's happened during the Trump presidency mr. Trump said he Beto the bill because it would allow for the renaming of military bases which now honor Confederate military leaders and because it fails to strip liability protection from websites over what their users post to close vote in the house to increase coronavirus stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 a move Push by the president but backed by democrats this is not a stimulus it is not and it does nothing to help get people back to work it sets up a test for republicans in the Senate who generally oppose increasing the stimulus checks I am telling Donald Trump don't just talk about it Act the Senate Republicans have followed you through thick and thin get them now to act and support the $2,000 checks but there's no guarantee Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will even bring the measure to the senate floor for a vote Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders says he will object to block a vote on the defense authorization act override until there's a vote on the floor of the senate for the increase stimulus checks the term of the current Congress ends January 3rd in Washington Crystal own NBC News



