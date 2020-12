U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination in front of cameras on Tuesday, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all.

Like all presidents, Biden will have missteps. But we won't have to worry about him lining his pockets or being secretly allied with a foreign power.

Rep. Louie Gohmert's lawsuit is the latest in a series of attempts by Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 general election.

There are more than 19.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 334,000 people have died.

Dr. Atul Gawande of President-elect Biden's COVID-19 Advisory Board joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and how the advisory board..

A measure to increase stimulus checks could head to the Senate, Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine and more news to start your Tuesday.

Firsts for women: A 2020 roundup 2020 was full of significant 'firsts' for women. From Kamala Harris becoming the first ever female vice-president elect to Katie Sowers becoming the first female and openly gay Super Bowl coach; here's some of the year's highlights.

