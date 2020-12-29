Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Biotechnology Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa Group down about 8.6% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Monaker Group, down about 31.4% and shares of Xpresspa Group down about 8.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Actinium Pharmaceuticals, trading lower by about 21.9% and Medicenna Therapeutics, trading lower by about 12.9%.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services [Video]

Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, off about 3.3% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.5%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 23.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Taseko Mines, down about 5.7% and shares of Gold Standard..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published