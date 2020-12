Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Duration: 15:07s - Published 23 hours ago

The Try Guys Fact Check Fans on the Internet

In this episode of Fan Fact Check, The Try Guys; Ned, Zack, Eugene, Keith hit the world wide web to fact check their fan sites.

They go online to debunk or confirm myths on their fan-made profiles and the comment sections.

From their time working at Buzzfeed to which Hogwarts House they truly belong to, The Try Guys set the record straight with their fans on who they really are.