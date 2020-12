Neighbors Complain About Broken Lock After Teen Raped In Brooklyn Housing Building CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:06s - Published Neighbors Complain About Broken Lock After Teen Raped In Brooklyn Housing Building Police are searching for a man they say raped a 19-year-old woman inside a public housing building in Brooklyn. Neighbors tell CBS2's John Dias the lock on the door has been broken for nearly a year. 0

