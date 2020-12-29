Global  
 

Hazard to return for Real Madrid v Elche, says Zidane

Hazard to return for Real Madrid v Elche, says Zidane

Hazard to return for Real Madrid v Elche, says Zidane

Eden Hazard will return to the Real Madrid side for their La Liga match away to Elche after over a month out injured, says coach Zinedine Zidane.


New father Isco out of Real Madrid squad for Elche clash

Isco has pulled out of Real Madrid’s squad for Wednesday’s LaLiga clash with Elche after becoming...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Hazard in line to make Madrid return as Zidane hints at squad rotation

Eden Hazard will be eased back into action for Real Madrid in Wednesday’s LaLiga trip to Elche,...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Zidane to ease recovering Hazard back in

Zinedine Zidane said he did not want to risk rushing Eden Hazard back into action as Real Madrid beat...
SoccerNews.com - Published


