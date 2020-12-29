Watch: Malaika Arora poses by pool, enjoys vacation at sister's Goa beach home

Malaika Arora is sharing stylish pictures from her New Year's getaway.

The actor is vacationing at sister Amrita Arora's holiday home in Goa.

On Tuesday, Malaika shared multiple pictures of herself posing by the pool in a swimsuit.

Located in Candolim, the beach house has five bedrooms and a stunning view of the sea.

Malaika's boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor is also there with her for the vacation.

Arjun had earlier shared photos from the house, praising Amrita and her husband Shakeel Ladak for making the house so beautiful.

Malaika's son Arhaan is also there for the holiday along with Amrita's family.