Video: Rain, wintry mix late on New Year's Day Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:08s - Published 6 minutes ago Video: Rain, wintry mix late on New Year's Day It will stay mainly clear and cold over the next couple of days before the nuisance weather arrives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INCREASING CLOUDS.MAINLY IT THIS AFTERNOON INTOTONIGHT.TEMPERATURES DROPPED INTO BOSTONBY 7:00 THIS EVENING.SKIES MAINLY CLEAR INTO TONIGHT.WE WILL START TO SEE INCREASINGHIGH CLOUDS BY TOMORROW MORNING.TEENS IN SUBURBS AT 20 WITHLOWER 20’S ON CAPE COD.A COLD START TOMORROW.PARTIAL SUNSHINE AS CLOUDSINCREASE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.THE WIND WILL TURN TO THE SOUTHAT 10 MILES PER HOUR BETWEEN 35AND 40 DEGREES.HEIGHT PRESSURE SLIDES EAST.SHOWERS WILL LINGER INTOTHURSDAY MORNING.A BREAK IN THE ACTION ON NEWYEAR’S EVE LATE AFTERNOONEVENING AND NIGHTTIME.THE SECOND PIECE WILL LIFT UDRIVER NEW YEAR’S EVE.WE MAY START OUT WITH SUNSHINEON FRIDAY.IT WILL BE CLOSER TO THE LATDAY OR EARLY EVENING HOURSBEFORE THE NEXT BATCH OFMOISTURE WOR IN.IT IS RAINING FOR MOST OF US.THE PINK IS INDICATING THEPOTENTIAL FOR WINTRYPRECIPITATION.SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN MAYLINGER UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND THENWE WILL START TO SEE COLD AIRSCOURED OUT.LOCALLY, THE POTENTIAL NORTH ANDWEST OF 495 FOR ICING BUT ITLOOKS MORE SIGNIFICANT AS YOU GOINTO MARTS OF THAT PARTS OF NEWHAMPSHIRE AS WELL.SATURD MORNING, -- INTO PARTOF RAPTURE AS WELL.SATURDAY MORNI, 40 NINE BEFORETEMPERATURES START TO D