Meet your fitness goals without ever stepping foot in a gym
Calisthenics is a form of strength training and exercise that can happen anywhere—and in New York City, that means turning the concrete jungle into your gym.
Juan Joel ‘Semet’ Martinez (@_semet) and Joel Canela (@itsshowtimej) are two members of a dedicated calisthenics community in NYC where everything from the local park’s pull up bars to the construction scaffolding on buildings can become a place to socialize, show off your moves, and improve your form.
