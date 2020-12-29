American restarts 737 MAX passenger flights

It's another milestone for Boeing as it tries to move past the deepest crisis in its more than 100-year history.
The MAX was grounded globally -- including by U.S. federal officials -- in March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
Since then, Boeing agreed to software upgrades and new safeguards on a key flight control system linked to both crashes.
American Airlines -- the third carrier globally to resume flights -- plans to gradually reintroduce the plane to its fleet.
As for whether Americans will fly on the plane, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released this week found that with the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with the two fatal 737 MAX crashes, but if made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft.
[NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again. Francis Maguire reports.
American Airlines said it is restarting passenger flights to China on Wednesday, lifting the total number of U.S. weekly flights to 10. The U.S. government continues is pushing for more air service between the world's two largest economies. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
These are the winners of the 2020 International Wedding Photographer Of The Year competition. Capturing couples at their most intimate moments on their big day the competition is dedicated to the celebration of the art of wedding photography across the globe. From intimate portraits to breath taking landscapes, these stunning images represent the very best in wedding photography. The beautiful photos are all winners of the 2020 awards, which this year, had 10 categories with an overall grand winner and a runner-up. The highest accolade went to James Simmons, from Perth, Western Australia, for his dramatic black and white photograph, taken of newlyweds Lisa and James. The runner-up in the awards was Antonio Crutchley, from Miami, who captured a couple sitting inside a car while pretending to read something exciting in a newspaper. Photographers from more than 60 countries entered the 2020 Awards. To find out more information on the competition visit https://iwpoty.com and https://photopublicity.com.
American women are more wary than men of the new, rapidly-developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunize the public. Colette Luke has more.
Democrat Joe Biden's lead over U.S. President Donald Trump has widened a little in the final days of the 2020 campaign in three critical Rust Belt states that Trump narrowly won four years ago, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released Sunday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.