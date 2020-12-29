Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Under Recall

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Under Recall

Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Under Recall

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ceiling Fans Sold Exclusively At Home Depot Recalled For Blade Issues

King of Fans has recalled Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans that were sold exclusively at Home Depot...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comcbs4.com


More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comUpworthyCBS News


Potential For Detaching, Flying Blades Leads To Recall Of Over 190,000 Ceiling Fans At Home Depot

'Consumers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans'
Daily Caller - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Home Depot recall [Video]

Home Depot recall

Home Depot is recalling a popular model of fans.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published
Home Depot Recalls 182K Ceiling Fans Due To Injury Hazard [Video]

Home Depot Recalls 182K Ceiling Fans Due To Injury Hazard

Home Depot is recalling a ceiling fan it sells online for an injury hazard.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:29Published
Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Being Recalled Due To Detaching Blades [Video]

Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Being Recalled Due To Detaching Blades

The recall is for Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans sold exclusively at the home improvement store. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3mZzIMF

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published