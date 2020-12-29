Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Under Recall
More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning.
Ceiling Fans Sold At Home Depot Being Recalled Due To Detaching BladesThe recall is for Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans sold exclusively at the home improvement store. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3mZzIMF