Review of the Year: Belarus and Bulgaria rocked by anti-government protests

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:50s
Review of the Year: Belarus and Bulgaria rocked by anti-government protestsA look back at the protests that shook the former Soviet nations this year.

