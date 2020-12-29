Pet of the Week Thena

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

It is time for our pet of the week!

Meet thena!

Thena is a two year old terrier--pit bull mix...she is described as sweet and full of love....she is very active but is good at entertaining her self with toys she is a bit fearful of new people but is very sweet and affectionate once she gets to know you thena would like to be the only dog in the house and love an active family with older children if you are interested in thena or any pet at the green hill humane society you can